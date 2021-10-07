Boro headed into the break on the back of a disappointing defeat against Hull City with Warnock admitting ‘things are bleak’ on Teesside.

Here we round-up some of the things you might have missed from the Riverside throughout the course of the day.

Bamba reveals Cardiff disappointment

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sol Bamba was left disappointed by his Cardiff City exit (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Boro defender Sol Bamba put in a man of the match performance in the club’s recent success over Sheffield United with the 36-year-old showing why boss Warnock showed faith in him to offer the defender a one-year-deal at the Riverside.

But things were meant to be different for Bamba, who has revealed he envisioned a long term stay in the Welsh capital before his battle with lymphoma led to his release from the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer. It’s something which still bothers Bamba.

“Yeah, definitely," he told BBC Radio Tees. "Our relationship was beyond football. I was talking to the owner on a regular basis about the next stage of my career, the club, the academy.

"I actually had that in my contract, that when I retired I would work for the club in some capacity, which was to be determined. But I was seeing myself there long term, for sure.

"But I can understand, after everything that had gone on, Covid, I got sick, and they wanted to go in a different direction.

"I just think it should have been done a bit better, because they didn't tell me about it. I just found out in the summer, on Twitter, that I got released.

"Even this morning the gaffer told me again, because it always pops up, 'The way they treated you was bad’. For everything we did for the club, I think I deserved a bit better.

“Come and tell me and I would have absolutely no problem. I got sick, my contract was up, it was Covid, my age, I totally get it, I've been in football long enough.

"Until now I've not had a message from the chairman, director, no one."

U18’s in six-goal thriller

Boro’s academy stars made a good account of themselves in the U18 Premier League at Carrington today earning a 3-3 draw with Manchester United.

The Boro youth side had to play the majority of the game with 10 men after Ben Beals was shown a red card but Mark Tinkler’s side raced into a two goal lead through Sonny Finch’s penalty and a Frankie Whelan goal shortly after.

Sam Murray got United back in the game before Jack Stott restored the Teessiders’ two goal advantage.

But following the dismissal of Beals the Red Devils were able to capitalise on their numerical advantage to score twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a draw.

Of those in attendance at United’s training base in Carrington was Red Devils captain and England defender Harry Maguire.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.