Middlesbrough defender reacts after sealing Derby County loan move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough continued a busy end to the January transfer window with the departure of a defender.

Matt Clarke has departed the Riverside six months before the end of his contract in search of regular game time. According to the Northern Echo, Dan Barlaser is set to follow him out the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke has returned to Derby County where he spent two previous seasons on loan – joining the Rams until the end of the season. The 28-year-old represented Derby from 2019 until 2021 during the lockdown seasons that saw them escape relegation. Clarke has initially joined the Rams on a deal until the end of the season, when his Boro contract expires.

Clarke said: “I was sort of in a situation where I was in and around the squad but not playing as many minutes as I'd like so I was looking to get out and get some game-time. It takes a bit of time going backwards and forwards to get the deal done and it can feel like forever but it all got done and I'm happy to be here. As soon as I heard it was a possibility, I was over the moon.”

The Rams are also reportedly interested in Barlaser who only has 18 months remaining on his contract on Teesside. Jonny Howson’s return from injury would hinder the midfielder’s game time as Hayden Hackney and Aidan Morris also keep the 2016-17 Championship winner out of Carrick’s plans.

Boro are also searching for a new midfielder. Former Leeds United and Rangers playmaker Glen Kamara is known to be a target of Boro, amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury to goalkeepers has left Carrick in need of another shot-stopper – Tom Glover his only senior option between the sticks. Elsewhere in the Championship, Sunderland look to swoop in for Rabbi Matondo from Rangers after his move to Coventry City collapsed. Matondo was due to sign for the Sky Blues on an initial loan with a £2million option to buy in the summer, but fell through over disputes for add-ons. The Welshman is still expected to leave Ibrox this window.

Coventry have made a third bid for Swansea City’s Matt Grimes. The Swans captain has missed only four league matches since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018. Swansea have identified Swedish midfielder Melker Widell from Aalborg in Denmark as their replacement. Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry is set to move to Hull City on loan, according to Tigers owner Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali told Sky Sports: “He’s going to be with us in training tomorrow. I can say that the deal is done.”

Both Sheffield clubs and Leeds were known to be interested in the former Barcelona man. Championship strugglers Luton Town are closing in on a deal for Thelo Asgaard of Wigan Athletic to aid their survival. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals for the Latics so far in League One. Aasgard would join Isaiah Jones in Matt Bloomfield’s attack.