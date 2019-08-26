Middlesbrough defender reveals what is missing after disappointing Millwall draw

Jonny Howson.

Howson is playing right-back in a new-look Jonathan Woodgate Boro side that has only won one league game so far and find themselves down in 17th.

Boro were denied two strong penalty appeals against Millwall for handball, two decisions that angered boss Woodgate.

The first saw Britt Assombalonga’s header hit Mahlon Romeo’s raised arm before Marvin Johnson’s shot was blocked on the line by Millwall’s Jake Cooper in the second half.

Ahead of a difficult trip to Bristol City this Saturday lunchtime, Howson said: “It was a bit disappointing. We can all make mistakes and if he’s not seen it, well... it is a bit disappointing.

“We’ve had two games now where we think that the decisions have gone against us.

“We thought we had two good goals against Brentford and then we should maybe have had two penalties against Millwall.

“It’s frustrating. Very frustrating. But what can we do about it.

“Sometimes if you just get a break, the rub of the green, then it can all suddenly click.

“If you think back to the Brentford game, if we go in two up at half-time then it is not just a different game but everything changes.

“So yes, disappointing but we have to concentrate on ourselves.

“Hopefully we will get that bit of luck.”

Howson added: “Up to now we have generally done better in the first half. Against Millwall it was the second 45.

“If we can knit it all together then we might see what this team is capable of.

“If we can start well and carry it into the second half we’ll be alright.

“I just believe in looking at the positives and in pretty much all the games there have been positives. It is down to us to keep working, get better and knit it all together.