Middlesbrough drawn at home against League Two side in Carabao Cup first round
Middlesbrough have been drawn at home to League Two side Crewe Alexander in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 19:21
Last year’s tournament was one of missed opportunities for Boro, with Tony Pulis’ side knocked out in the quarter finals to League One Burton Albion.
The upset caused the Boro faithful to question then manager Pulis, meaning new boss Jonathan Woodgate may be targeting a good cup run.
The fixture will take place at the Riverside Stadium in the week commencing August 12 - two games into the Championship season.
The Teesiders won the trophy in the 2003/04 season and reached consecutive finals in the 1996/97 and 1997/98 campaigns.