Fry has put pen to paper on a new deal keeping him at the Riverside until the end of the 2025-26 campaign having made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club.

The 25-year-old has been with the club since the age of seven and has established himself as a key player within the Middlesbrough squad.

Fry represented England at various youth levels, including when winning the European Championship with the under-17s and is the only player remaining from Boro’s most recent Premier League campaign.

Dael Fry has agreed a new three-year contract with Middlesbrough. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

And it is the Premier League which Fry is focused on with Boro once more with the defender feeling confident of the club’s chances under Michael Carrick.

“I'm over the moon. I’ve been at this club since I was seven, it feels like a long time but I couldn’t be happier to sign a new deal,” said Fry.

"When I was growing up there were a lot of people more talented than me but now I look back and there’s just me out of that group. It’s crazy to think I was the one who came through.

"The ambition is to get to the Premier League. There’s nothing more that I want than playing for my hometown club in the Premier League. For me and my family that would be a great achievement.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here with the manager and all of his staff, it’s a really good team environment, the togetherness of the squad is fantastic and I think we’ve got all of the attributes to get back in the Premier League.”

Fry is not the only player to agree new terms on Teesside as highly-rated striker Josh Coburn also signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Coburn spent last season out on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers where he was named the club's young player of the year having scored 10 times, including a run of four consecutive games over the Christmas and New Year period.

