Here is all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.
Middlesbrough played out a dramatic 3-2 win over York City in their second match of pre-season on Friday.
Chris Wilder had opted for a fairly weak starting line-up to take on the National League newcomers, with a brace from Calum Kavanagh and a third by Sonny Finch clinching the victory for the visitors.
Boro will travel to Portugal this week as they continue their pre-season campaign with a match against Braga, before returning to England for clashes with Morecambe and Marseille.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Blackburn Rovers target Liverpool outcast
Former Preston North End defender, Ben Davies, could be set for a return to the north west, with Blackburn Rovers keen on signing him. The Liverpool centre-back spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Football League World)
2. Reading favourites to sign ex-Barnsley striker
Reading are reportedly in pole position to snap up released Barnsley striker, Victor Adeboyejo. The 24-year-old scored three goals as the Tykes were relegated to League One last season. (Football League World)
3. Watford set to miss out on 11-goal midfielder
Watford are reportedly set to miss out on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, with the Scotland international set to join Bologna in a £3m deal. Millwall had also been keen on the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports News)
4. Premier League defender set for Blades medical
Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on a loan move for Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark, with the defender set for a medical today. The 32-year-old may have played his last game for the Magpies as he enters the final year of his contract. (Sky Sports News)