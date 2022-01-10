Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Middlesbrough FC:

Boro ‘eye’ Rangers defender

According to the Scottish Sun, Middlesbrough may turn to Rangers in order to bolster their defence.

Jack Simpson, who has featured just three times for the reigning Scottish-Champions this season, is the man that has been linked with a move to the Riverside.

Simpson has Championship experience having played for Bournemouth at the beginning of last season before making the switch to Ibrox last winter.

If Simpson were to move to Teesside this window, then it would likely be on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Simpson’s first and currently only goal in English football came on his debut against Middlesbrough in a 2017 Carabao Cup clash.

Middlesbrough target Jack Simpson playing for Bournemouth last season (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Celtic and Boro chase MLS star

Known for scoring some stunning goals in the A-League, according to reports, Riley McGree could be on the way to Teesside this window, however, they will face strong competition to land him.

That’s because Celtic have reportedly lodged a bid of over £3m to land the 23-year-old midfielder.

McGree, who signed for MLS expansion side Charlotte FC in October 2020, spent time on-loan at Birmingham City last year with the Australian departing St Andrew’s last month.

It appears that January will be a busy month for Charlotte FC as not only have Boro and Celtic shown interest in the midfielder, but Birmingham and Nottingham Forest are also reportedly interested in his services.

Stoke sign Manchester City defender

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Stoke City on loan until the end of the campaign.

Harwood-Bellis is currently on loan at Anderlecht, however, this deal is expected to be cut short in favour of a move to the Bet365 Stadium.

The defender has featured eight times for the Citizens, including playing in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb in 2019.

Stoke sit just one place and four points behind Boro in the Championship table with the pair due to face each other at the Riverside in the penultimate game of the season.

