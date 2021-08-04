Middlesbrough eyeing up winger and strikers to bolster their attacking options with Watford ace on radar
Middlesbrough’s season kicks off in just three days' time and the club are continuing to look for ways to improve the squad.
Here we round-up the latest transfer news from The Riverside and beyond.
Watford star on Middlesbrough radar
Watford’s Andre Gray is on Neil Warnock’s watchlist as Boro continue their hunt for a striker.
Gray, who completed 90 minutes just twice in the league last season, scored five goals for The Hornets and recently featured for Jamaica at the Gold Cup.
The former Burnley striker is not believed to be in Xisco Muñoz’s plans this season and a season-long loan could be his route out of Vicarage Road.
However, one stumbling block may be Watford’s insistence that “a significant percentage” of Gray’s wages are covered by Middlesbrough.
Middlesbrough to do battle with Championship club for signature of Scottish winger
According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are set to battle it out to sign Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges.
Hedges is a left-footed winger who plays on the right for his club and would come with Championship experience, having featured for Barnsley where he registered two goals and an assist during the 2017/18 season.
Both Blackburn and Middlesbrough are chasing a permanent deal for the Aberdeen winger who has just one-year left on his contract at Pittodrie.
Brazilian striker linked with Fulham could end up at the Riverside
Reports in Brazil claim Fulham are yet to submit documents required for the transfer of Rodrigo Muniz, leaving the door open for Boro to make another approach.
It is believed that Muniz opted for the move to London, rather than the North East, but his club Flamengo have grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of movement on the deal.
The reports also suggest that Middlesbrough are ready to move on the deal if the approach by Fulham continues to stall.