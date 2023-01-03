Middlesbrough fans discover allocation for Sunderland away
Middlesbrough have received a full allocation of just 1,955 tickets for this month’s Championship match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The fixture will take place on Sunday, January 22 (12pm kick-off) after the match was rescheduled for TV broadcast.
EFL rules state: “The visiting club shall have the right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters (or such number as represents 10% of all tickets reserved or otherwise sold in advance, if less than 2,000).”
The Stadium of Light’s official capacity is 49,000, meaning the minimum 2,000 minimum ticket allocation is less than the 10% exception figure.