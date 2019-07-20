Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Boro target West Ham winger plus Tony Pulis linked with Sheffield Wednesday job
Middlesbrough may be closing in on their first outfield signing of the summer, following reports the Teessiders are targeting West Ham winger Grady Diangana.
According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old England youth international has attracted interest from several Championship clubs who are interested in signing the player on a loan deal.
Diangana, who broke into the Hammers’ first team and made 17 Premier League appearances last season, is away in China as Manuel Pellegrini’s side compete in the Asia Trophy.
It’s been reported that Pellegrini is yet to make up his mind on the player’s future after Diangana signed a long-term contract at the London Stadium in January.
Diangana made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup last term and scored twice as West Ham brushed aside Macclesfield Town 8-0.
Elsewhere, former Boro boss Tony Pulis is one of the early favourites to take over at Sheffield Wednesday following the departure of Steve Bruce to Newcastle.
Sheffield reporter Alan Biggs has claimed Pulis is ‘under serious consideration’ for the Owls job, while bookmakers SkyBet are offering odds of 8/1 for the Welshman to take charge at Hillsborough – only Chris Coleman (11/10) and Wednesday caretaker Lee Bullen (3/1) have lower odds.
Boro parted company with Pulis at the end of last season after missing out on the play-offs, bringing to an end his 18-month stay at the Riverside.
It remains to be seen if Pulis, 61, is looking to return to management.