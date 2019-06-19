Middlesbrough FC news: Aston Villa coach who was linked with Boro signs new deal plus fixture announcement details
Former Chelsea defender John Terry has signed a contract extension as Aston Villa’s assistant head coach until 2021.
The 38-year-old had been linked with the manager’s job at Middlesbrough before the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate last week, with the Times claiming Terry ‘rejected chances to speak with Boro and West Brom’.
Terry, who helped Villa reach the Premier League last season, had also been linked with a move to Derby County, following reports that his former England team-mate Frank Lampard is bound for Chelsea.
Yet Terry now looks set to remain at Villa Park for the foreseeable future, with Villa boss Dean Smith commenting: "I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with.
“We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Meanwhile, EFL clubs are set to discover their 2019/20 fixture lists at 9am on Thursday morning, with the first round of games set to take place on the weekend commencing August 3.
The draw for the opening round of the Carabao Cup will also take place on the same day and is set to start at 7pm.
Fans will be able to watch the draw, which will be split into Northern and Southern sections, live on the Carabao Cup Facebook page.
Boro will be represented by ball number 21 in the 36-team Northern section and could face North East rivals Sunderland, Derby County or Leeds United in round one.