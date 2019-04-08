Middlesbrough FC news: Boro dealt injury blow ahead of Bolton clash plus Adam Clayton's message to fans

Middlesbrough defender George Friend is unlikely to feature at Bolton tomorrow night, following a hip injury which forced him off against Swansea on Saturday.

Friend, Boro's club captain, played just 32 minutes at the Liberty Stadium, where Boro were beaten 3-1 and suffered their sixth consecutive defeat.

The run has left Boro four points outside the play-off places ahead of a meeting with the relegation-threatened Trotters, who will also be low on confidence and are eight points from safety with six games to go.

After flying back to Teesside after the Swansea game, Boro's players were given a day off on Sunday to clear their heads for the run-in.

When asked after the game if he still believes Boro can make the play-offs this season Pulis said : "It's not me believing, it's the players. You've got to get the players believing, and I think they believe they can do it,"

Even so, the pressure has mounted on the Boro boss in recent weeks, with many fans calling for the Welshman to depart.

Midfielder Adam Clayton is well aware of the unrest but has urged supporters to stick with their team in the final few weeks of the season.

“I understand that,” said Clayton, when asked about the discontent in the stands. “It’s not nice to listen to but supporters love the club and they feel the pain on a poor run like this and they have every right to show that they’re not happy

“Fans just want to see their club do well. They want to come to the ground as see goals and see the team playing well.

“But there’s not one man in the squad who is not trying. Everyone is giving everything for the cause.

“If we can just get that win and find a spark then Middlesbrough can still be a force in this league and in the play-offs.

“That’s our jobs as players and I know the fans will stay with us if we deliver on that.”