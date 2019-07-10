Middlesbrough FC news: Boro linked with Arsenal man as Derby County appoint new coach
Jonathan Woodgate and his Middlesbrough squad are preparing for Wednesday’s pre-season friendly at Gateshead – but there have been a couple of other stories doing the rounds recently. Here’s a round-up of the latest Boro-related news:
Championship clubs battling for Arsenal man – Transfer talk seems to have stalled a little in the last few days, with Boro still yet to make an outfield signing this summer.
But, according to the Telegraph, Boro are one of several Championship clubs ‘vying for the signature’ of Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik.
It’s been claimed that Derby County, West Brom and Brentford are also interested in the 21-year-old who impressed on loan at Charlton in League One last season.
Arsenal supposedly want to sell the Poland under-21 international, who can play as a holding midfielder or at centre-back, rather than loan him out.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Liam Rosenior joins Derby coaching staff – The former Brighton defender was said to be on Boro’s radar when the Teessiders were searching for a new manager last month.
But instead of joining Woodgate’s new-look coaching staff, Rosenior, 35, has now been appointed specialist first-team coach at Derby where he’ll work alongside new boss Phillip Cocu.
Albert Adomah moves on – A former fans’ favourite at the Riverside, Adomahhas completed his move to Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal.
The 31-year-old winger was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season after helping them win promotion to the Premier League.