Middlesbrough FC news: Dimi Konstantopulos sends goodbye message as youth coach makes step up
There’s been plenty of change at the Riverside in recent months, and it’s been another busy day on Teesside following the appointment of a new lead under-23s coach. Scroll down to catch up with all of today’s Middlesbrough-related news:
Club appoint new under-23s boss - Former defender Graeme Lee has been appointed new lead coach of Boro’s under-23 side.
Middlesbrough-born Lee has been heavily involved with the club’s development side in recent years, operating as an assistant lead coach under Jamie Clapham, Paul Jenkins and Paul Stephenson.
After two years in the role, Boro parted company with Stephenson last month, news which came as a shock to the former coach.
Lee gained plenty of experience as a player, racking up over 500 appearances in defence during spells with Hartlepool, Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday, among others.
His first game in charge will come in a friendly away at Dunston on Thursday July 11. Boro’s youngsters will then face two more local sides, Bishop Auckland and Shildon, at the end of the month.
Dimi Konstantopulos says his goodbyes - The popular Greek goalkeeper is a popular figure on Teesside after helping the club win Championship promotion in 2016.
But, after six years at the club, the experienced shot-stopper is now preparing to move on, with his Boro contract set to expire at the end of this month.
With his departure seemingly imminent, Konstantopulos, 40, took to social media to thank Boro fans for their support.
“Wembley, promotion, awards, records..none compared to the respect and love I got the last 6 years from the fans! Thank you all,” he tweeted.
Rajiv Van la Parra ready to go again - Things didn’t work out for the Dutch winger during his loan spell at Boro last season.
Van La Parra made just five appearances for the Teessider, with manager Tony Pulis citing a back injury as a reason he didn’t play more.
Now back at Huddersfield, the wideman appears ready for the new season, after posting a picture on Instagram of him balancing a ball on his head and captioned ‘I missed you‘