Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Boro midfielder says he almost joined Liverpool as Millwall boss calls for Fulham response
Middlesbrough are preparing for their second consecutive home game ahead of Millwall’s trip to the Riverside this weekend. In the build-up to Saturday’s match, we wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories.
Millwall boss wants a reaction – The Lions were thumped 4-0 at Fulham earlier this week and recorded just 16 per cent possession at Craven Cottage.
Manager Neil Harris doesn’t believe the result reflects his side’s ability, though, after Millwall took seven points from their first three games.
"Fulham should still be in the Premier League with the money they spent, they really underperformed last season, and I stand by my words that they're going to be a top side in this division,” said Harris.
“We got pulled from pillar to post against very good players, so there's a lot for us to work on, and it's now about a good reaction Saturday against Middlesbrough."
Gary O'Neil almost joined Liverpool – The former Boro midfielder, now 36, spent four years at the Riverside after joining the Teessiders from Portsmouth in 2007.
O’Neil made over 100 appearances for Boro but claims he was close to joining Liverpool before moving to the North East.
“Just before I left Portsmouth to go to Middlesbrough I had Liverpool (lined up) when Rafa Benitez was in charge,” the midfielder told TalkSport.
‘It was all sort of agreed, it was all going to go through. I think it was just coming up to January. I got a phone call off an agent I didn’t know saying “If you don't let me do it or us do it then it’s not going to happen”.
‘I was like “I’ve been with my guy for ages, it’s all done”. I got a call off my agent a couple of days later saying they’d pulled it.”
Bristol City tickets on general sale – Finally, tickets for Boro’s trip to Bristol City on Saturday, August 31 are now on general sale.
Boro have been allocated 1,500 tickets for the game at Ashton Gate (12:30 kick-off) with prices set at: Adults: £27, over-65/under-25: £24, under-22: £21, under-19: £15, under-12: £10.
You can find more details by visiting Boro club’s website.