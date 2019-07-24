Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Leeds and Boro midfielder makes loan switch as former striker backs Jonathan Woodgate
Middlesbrough got back to winning ways at Salford on Tuesday night – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories:
Lewis Baker seals another loan move – Former Boro midfielder Lewis Baker has joined German club Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for the 2019/20 season.
The 24-year-old made 15 appearances for the Teessiders following his loan switch to the North East two years ago.
Since then Baker has played in the Championship for Leeds and Reading and featured regularly for the Royals in the second half of last season.
Fortuna Dusseldorf were promoted to the Bundesliga last term.
Luton tickets set to go on sale – Tickets for Boro’s Championship opener at Luton will go on sale at 6pm on Wednesday evening for supporters with 70+ priority points.
Boro will travel to Kenilworth Road on Friday, August 2 (7:45pm kick-off) when Woodgate’s side will kick-off the new EFL campaign.
Visiting fans have been handed 1,000 unreserved seats for the game. Subject to availability, further selling details will be announced.
Middlesbrough have to be patient says Jeremie Aliadiere – Boro’s former frontman, who has now retired, believes Boro will be in the promotion mix this season.
Speaking to 888sport, the 36-year-old was asked about the Teessiders and new head coach Jonathan Woodgate, who the Frenchman says will need time at the Riverside.
“I think Middlesbrough need to be patient with Woodgate and understand this is his first job as a manager and that it isn’t going to be easy for him,” said Aliadiere.
“I am reminded of when Gareth Southgate took charge at Middlesbrough as player-manager and in the first season we only did all right and in the second we were relegated. It is a tough job.”
“I still think Middlesbrough have the squad to challenge for promotion. They came close last year and they need to draw on that experience and accept that expectation and believe they can do it. They can finish in at least the top six and gain a play-off spot.”