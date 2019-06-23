Middlesbrough FC news: Former Boro boss favourite for Newcastle United job plus Britt Assombalonga reacts to international defeat
Just over a week has passed since the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate, but there’s plenty of other Middlesbrough-related news to get your teeth into.
We take a closer look at some of today’s stories:
Monk favourite for the Newcastle job – Following his sacking at Birmingham earlier this week, former Boro boss Garry Monk has emerged as a shock favourite for the Newcastle United job.
Magpies manager Rafa Benitez will see his contract experience in the next few days and it remains unclear if he will sign a new deal.
BetVictor are the first bookmakers to open a market on who could replace Benitez - and Monk has been installed as the early favourite at 5/1.
Burnley’s Sean Dyche and former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can both be backed at 6/1.
Assombalonga benched for Africa Cup of Nations opener – The Boro striker came on with 20 minutes to go for DR Congo in their opening group match against Uganda – but couldn’t prevent a shock 2-0 defeat.
“We are disappointed with the result today," Assombalonga told Goal.com after the game.
“This is a new team with new players coming in, I think we should try to come together and focus on ourselves and get the best out of ourselves to progress.
“The weather is different, Middlesbrough is very cold, the day was very hot but that is why we have been training before and getting used to the heat; but we can’t blame the heat for our loss today.”
Mowbray reacts to Downing signing – Blackburn completed the signing of Stewart Downing earlier this week, who will now link up with former Boro boss Tony Mowbray.
Talking about the deal, Mowbray told the club’s website: “He'll soon be 35, we know that, but I saw him play maybe half a dozen times last season for Middlesbrough and he has still got really top, top quality.
"He brings great experience, he's brave on the ball, he picks lovely passes, he can travel with the ball, he's got good mobility still, so I think he's an exciting signing for us.