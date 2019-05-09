Middlesbrough FC news: Fresh report links striker with move away plus ex-coach issues rallying cry

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalona has regularly been linked with a move away from the Riverside this season - with a fresh report claiming he isn't short of options.

Assombalonga, who joined Boro from Nottingham Forest for £15million in 2017, has finished as the Teessiders' top scorer in the last two seasons, after netting 14 Championship goals in the 2018/19 campaign.

And according to the Northern Echo, Assombalonga isn't short of interest following Boro’s failure to secure promotion this term.

The report claims Sheffield United are just one of the clubs ready to make a move for the 26-year-old frontman, while Bristol City, Blackburn and Birmingham City have been credited with interest in the past.

Many Boro players are facing uncertain futures at the club with Stewart Downing, John Obi Mikel, Dimi Konstantopoulos and Andy Lonergan among the players who are out of contract this summer.

Manager Tony Pulis will also see his contract expire and is set for talks with chairman Steve Gibson to discuss his future.

Meanwhile, former Boro's goalkeeper coach Leo Percovich has urged Boro fans to stick with the club after missing out on a place in the top six.

Percovich, who was a popular figure on Teesside, joined Boro in 2013 alongside Aitor Karanka and spent four years at the club.

In a Facebook post, the Uruguayan addressed Teessiders with the following message:

"Dear friends and Boro fans... ,”

"We all can feel disappointed that we didn’t get promotion. we can have the bitter taste for not reaching the play-offs.

“But, we have a couple of important things to remember at this time:

“The effort was there all season.

“We have the best chairman, who will do whatever it takes to take our Club back to the Premier League.

“And that we have the most truly amazing fans and supporters who will travel and follow to support the team wherever they go, you are amazing.

“So, its time to reunite the forces, make an army, bring back the hope, and start to get ready for the next seasons project.

Because don’t ever forget...

“EVERYWHERE WE GO

“EVERYONE WILL KNOW

“WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH....

“WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH...

“UTB.”