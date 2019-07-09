Middlesbrough FC news: Juninho set for new role as former stopper eyes Dubai switch
Middlesbrough are preparing for their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday, while some of their former players have also been in the news.
We take a closer look at some of the latest Boro-related stories:
Young midfielder moves on – After being released by Boro earlier this summer, 21-year-oldAlex Pattison has signed a one-year deal with League One side Wycombe Wanderers.
The attacking midfielder had been at Boro since the age of nine but didn’t make a first-team appearance for the Teessiders, following loan spells at York City and Yeovil.
Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “We weren’t expecting to be able to make permanent signings this summer but the fans have got right behind us which has enabled us to bring a player of Alex’s calibre to the club.”
Juninho set for national team role – Further afield Boro legend Juninho looks set to be appointed the new coordinator of the Brazilian national team, according to reports in the country.
The 46-year-old took up a role as technical director in his native country back in April following a radical reshuffle.
And, with current coordinator Edu set to become Arsenal’s new director of football, it now appears Juninho will be promoted to one of the top jobs in the Brazilian game.
Dimi Konstantouplos eyeing Dubai switch – The popular Greek shot-stopper was released by Boro last month following a six-year stay at the club.
However, the 40-year-old goalkeeper isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet and is now considering a short-term move to Dubai.
“I haven’t thought of retiring this summer, but my plan is that I want to coach after I retire,” Konstantopulos told the Northern Echo. “I have not set a date for when that is. I have done by B Licence and I’m now working towards my A.
“I have been open in general to things since realising I would not be staying at Middlesbrough. Agents ring you, ask you stuff, ask if you are interested in this and that, and Dubai came up.”
He added: “I have spent a lot of time at Middlesbrough. I love the club, my time there.”