Middlesbrough FC news: Leo Percovich opens up on Boro return as Birmingham sack Garry Monk
New Middlesbrough coach Leo Percovich has opened up on his decision to return to the Riverside, while a former Boro boss has been let go by Birmingham City. Here’s a quick refresher of the Boro-related news from the last 24 hours.
Returning coach Leo Percovich says he was surprised to be offered a role on Middlesbrough’s new-look coaching team under Jonathan Woodgate.
The popular Uruguayan, who previously worked under Aitor Karanka at Boro, will be joined by ex-Tottenham striker Robbie Keane and former goalkeeper Danny Coyne at the Riverside next season.
And Percovich, who has been working with Brazilian side Fluminense since leaving Boro in 2017, says it’s an offer he couldn’t refuse.
"It was a surprise to get the role," Percovich told MFC.com. "I was proud that Woody chose me and the club supported the idea, because Woody knows too many names and too many people, so it was really difficult to be one of the guys on the staff.
"But Woody made the decision. In the water people see the big iceberg Leo, people see the passion, the love, the desire, but under the water Leo is knowledge and experience with some talent.
"I know Woody knows that from behind the scenes and from training and the dressing room. I have to show I'm much more than passion. There's still passion under the water, but I'm much more than that.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“When Boro rings the heartbeat is very strong It's hard to say no. “
But while Woodgate is set to receive his first opportunity in management, one former Boro boss now finds himself out of work.
It comes following the departure of Birmingham boss Garry Monk, who managed Boro in 2017.
Monk took charge of Birmingham in March 2018, with the Blues sitting 22nd in the Championship, and guided them to safety.
Despite a 12-point deduction for breaking EFL financial rules last season, Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship, 12 points above the drop zone.
A club statement read: "The board of directors are hopeful that over time the team can adopt a fresh and modern footballing philosophy.”