Middlesbrough FC news: Leo Percovich's emotional interview, Aden Flint's honesty plus Luton sell out
Middlesbrough have completed their first game of pre-season following a week-long training camp in Austria. We wrap up some of the main Boro news stories which have broken over the weekend.
Leo Percovich’s emotional interview – The popular Uruguayan has returned to Teesside to join Jonathan Woodgate’s new-look coaching set-up, following his previous spell at Boro under Aitor Karanka.
After leaving the Riverside, Percovich, 51, was involved in a tragic car accident which killed his two daughters, left his son in a coma and badly injured him and his wife.
And in an emotional interview with the Sun, Percovich has opened up on his heart-breaking story for the first time, as well as his close relationship with the Middlesbrough fans.
Following the accident in December 2017, Boro fans lit up the Riverside by shining lights on their phones while chanting Percovich’s name.
The Uruguayan is forever grateful for the support: “It showed to me those fans were family, there was a true connection, that we were brothers. I feel a son of this town,” he said.
Aden Flint’s honest first season assessment – By his own admission, the Boro centre-back didn’t enjoy the best debut season on Teesside following his reported £7million move from Bristol City last summer.
The 6’6 defender made 39 league appearances in a defence which recorded the joint-best record in the Championship, yet the 29-year-old insists he can do much better.
Speaking to the Teesside Gazette, Flint said: “Personally it was very disappointing, it was not up to my standards at all.
“I'm hoping to improve this season – I mean it can't be hard to improve on last season because personally it was diabolical to be honest.”
Luton sell out for opening day fixture – Finally, Boro’s first Championship opponents Luton have sold out all their home tickets for next month’s season opener, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Boro will travel to Kenilworth Road, which has a capacity of just over 10,000, on Friday August 2 to face last season’s League One champions.
Ticket details for away supporters are yet to be announced.