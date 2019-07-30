Middlesbrough FC news: Luton boss issues message to squad after Norwich defeat plus Carabao Cup ticket details
Middlesbrough will kick-off the new Championship season later this week – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of today’s Boro-related stories:
“We need to get it right” says Luton boss – Ahead of Boro’s trip to Kenilworth Road on Friday, opponents Luton suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Norwich on Sunday.
Hatters boss Graeme Jones described the loss as a “wake-up call” following last season’s promotion from League One.
“It was a big lesson, but I think I would rather it happen today then next Friday,” Jones told our sister title Luton Today. “But I know the Premier League and the Championship and I think it’s a wake up call for everybody.
“We’ll go away, chop it up and look back at it. We have to learn from it.
“People talk about a step up and that’s a step up that we need to get right. It’s a sobering effect but we need to get ready for Friday night, not today.”
Youth team fixtures confirmed – The fixtures for Middlesbrough’s under-23 side have been released, withGraeme Lee's team set to kick-off their Premier League Two Division Two campaign against Aston Villa on Friday August 9.
The game will take place at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park, where Boro will play most of their home fixtures this season.
Matches against Manchester United, West Brom and Sunderland will take place at the Riverside.
The fixtures have also been released for Boro’s under-18 side, who will start their seasons at Newcastle on Saturday August 10.
Crewe tickets go on sale – Finally, tickets for Boro’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Crewe at the Riverside are now on sale.
The League Two side will make the trip to Teesside on Tuesday August 13 (kick-off 7.45pm), while season card holders have until 5pm on Monday August 12 to reserve their seat and receive a discounted price.
Tickets for season card holders are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65 and £2 for under-18s. General sale tickets are priced at£15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and £5 for under-18s.