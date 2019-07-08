Middlesbrough FC news: Midfielder returns to training plus Boro's TV snub
Middlesbrough’s squad returned to Rockliffe Training Ground on Monday morning following their pre-season trip to Austria.
Boro were beaten 2-0 by second-tier side Grazer AK on Friday and will now prepare to face local North East sides Gateshead and Hartlepool this week.
Midfielder Jonny Howson stayed in the UK last week following the birth of his son but rejoined the squad back on Teesside.
Goalkeeper Tomas Mejias was also pictured in full training after re-signing for the club at the start of the month, yet defender Dael Fry and forward Stephen Walker appeared to be absent following recent injury setbacks.
The next few weeks will give head coach Jonathan Woodgate time to assess his squad ahead of Boro’s Championship opener at Luton on Friday August 2 – a game which will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Yet the Tessiders have been ignored in the latest selection of televised fixtures, which will take place between Saturday September 7 and Wednesday October 2.
In that period Boro will face Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston at the Riverside while also making the trip to Cardiff City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
Following the latest announcement, Leeds United have seen two more Championship fixtures moved for TV purposes, with the Whites’ home games against Derby County and West Brom now set to be televised.
Boro’s trip to Bristol City had previously been moved to a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday August 31.