Middlesbrough FC news: Norwich City and Sheffield United 'in talks' with Boro midfielder as youngster signs new deal

Middlesbrough are facing a summer of uncertainty, with an announcement still yet to be made regarding the future of manager Tony Pulis.

The Boro boss will see his current contract expire before the new campaign, with talks set to take place with chairman Steve Gibson.

Yet Pulis isn't the only one whose future on Teesside remains unclear, with many senior players, including Stewart Downing, John Obi Mikel, Dimi Konstantopoulos and Andy Lonergan, also out of contract.

And according to reports, Mikel, who joined Boro on a short-term deal in January, is already attracting interest from other clubs in England.

Nigerian publication Sport247 have claimed Premier League newcomers Norwich and Sheffield United are in talks with the 32-year-old midfielder.

When asked if he'd played his last game for Boro following the win at Rotherham earlier this month, Mikel said: "I don't know, you can never say never. My contract ends and that's why I'm saying 'they' (about Boro).

"If there's a conversation, OK, fine. It's a great club, they will find the right players and make sure next season they are in the play-offs or automatic promotion."

"We'll see what happens. We'll have a conversation with my people and see what comes up.

"I have a few options here and there, there's a lot of options, you always have to pick the right one and the way you play and what you want to achieve,

"I still want to win trophies, I'll go somewhere where the players, the team, the fans, the staff, want to win."

One man who has signed a new deal at the Riverside is Boro youngster Connor Malley.

The 19-year-old put pen to paper to sign a three-year deal - his first professional contract with the club.

Malley has impressed for Boro's under-23 side over the past two seasons and was an unused substitute for the Carabao Cup games against Rochdale and Preston earlier in the campaign.