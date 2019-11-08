Middlesbrough FC news round-up: QPR suffer double blow ahead of crucial game for Jonathan Woodgate

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate reacts during the Championship match against Huddersfield Town.

According to manager Mark Warburton, Toni Leistner is ‘50-50’ for QPR’s game against Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro after going off injured during the second half of last weekend’s defeat to Leeds United.

Rangers will also have to get by Yoann Barbet, who will not be available until after the international break. Speaking to the club’s website, Warburton said: “Yoann is probably another couple of weeks away – that’s what the doctor has told me.

“Yoann has never had a muscle injury before, which is quite bizarre for a player of 27 years of age.”

In other news, Boro boss Woodgate says it will be difficult to sign any free agents before the January transfer window due to players’ wage demands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if he’s considering players who are free agents, Woodgate replied: “Not at the minute, you can always look but to get a deal done it’s tough, especially at this time it depends on what wage people want and what can we pay really.” READ MORE.

The ex-Real Madrid player also thanked fans for backing him despite defeat on the road at Derby County. He said: “I think more than ever, if I’m in charge, whoever is in charge, the fans need to be with us.

“And they were with us in that game.