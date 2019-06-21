Middlesbrough FC news: Stewart Downing reveals why he left the Riverside plus Boro to investigate Garry Monk dealings

Stewart Downing has joined Blackburn Rovers after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Stewart Downing reveals why he left Boro - The former Boro winger was unveiled as Blackburn’s first summer signing earlier today, following his departure from the Riverside last month.

And in an interview with the Northern Echo, the 34-year-old opened up on his conversation with new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate and the decision to leave Teesside.

“I spoke to Woody. He would have liked to have kept me but they are also wanting to buy younger players now and the wage bill is being reduced,” said Downing.

“We both thought it was probably best I went. It is a clean slate for us both. It was best for both of us, so I can keep playing and he can get on with his job. It’s all sound.”

“When I spoke to Woody he said to go and enjoy the last couple of years of my career.”

Boro to investigate Garry Monk transfers – The former Boro boss was sacked Birmingham on Tuesday, following a dispute with Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren over the use of Monk’s agent, James Featherstone, in the club's transfer deals.

It has now been reported by the Daily Mail that Boro are also investigating deals that were done during Monk’s brief spell at the Riverside.

The report says: “while there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Monk or Featherstone, a senior Boro insider has said their relationship was one of the key reasons behind Monk’s sacking.”

Monk left Boro after sixth months in charge in December 2017.

Boro target valued at £3million - Along with Leeds and West Brom, Boro are one of the several sides who have been linked with a move for Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe.

It has now been claimed that Pompey value the winger at £3million, after Kenny Jackett’s side missed out on promotion last season.