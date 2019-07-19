Middlesbrough FC news: Young striker departs on loan as Boro prepare for Heidenheim test
Middlesbrough are into the heart of their pre-season schedule as Jonathan Woodgate’s side prepare to face German side 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday - but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories you might have missed.
Young striker departs on loan – Boro striker Tyrone O’Neill has signed for Darlington on a six-month loan deal, subject to FA clearance.
The 19-year-old frontman played regularly for Boro’s under-23 side last season and made five appearances during a loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign.
O’Neill will now be managed by former Boro forward Alun Armstrong at the National League North club.
Boro prepare for Germany friendly - Boro will play their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday when they face Bundesliga 2 side 1. FC Heidenheim at the the Voith Arena (3pm kick-off).
There is also silverware up for grabs as part of the Max Lovers Cup and the game will go straight to penalties if there is no winner after 90 minutes
Boro’s under-23 side are also in action on Saturday afternoon when they’ll face a trip to local side Bishop Auckland (1pm kick-off).
Middlesbrough announce Bishop’s Stortford FC link – Boro have confirmed a new partnership with the Isthmian League club which will allow youngsters to progress into the Teessiders’ academy system.
Boro have a similar partnership in place with Northern Irish side Portadown and work closely with several other clubs.