Middlesbrough FC team news: Midfielder doubtful for QPR clash with Dael Fry set to return

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has revealed it would be a risk to play Lewis Wing against QPR this weekend.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the side all season and has impressed with his performances in the cup competitions.

But Wing is a doubt for Saturday's clash at Loftus Road, after picking up a hamstring injury against Blackburn last time out.

"Wingy [Lewis Wing] has not trained most of this week, he trained for the first time yesterday," Pulis revealed in his pre-match press conference.

"With Lewis it's his hamstring, which is something he picked up in the second half last week.

Pulis did confirm that Dael Fry will return following a head injury, which kept the defender out of the draw against Rovers.

"Dael Fry's come back in. Will we take a chance on him, I'm not sure," added Pulis.

"There have been one or two the same, or who have been low with the flu or a bit of head cold.

"We'll have a look today. It's a big shout who will play, especially with the amount of games coming up."

Pulis will be without Mo Besic after the midfielder's red card against Blackburn, meaning the Bosnian will miss Boro's next three games.

"I actually thought he was playing really well until the sending off," said Pulis when asked about Besic.

"He's gone unbelievable quality, Mo, and he does make us play.

"But it is what it is and we have to get one with it."

Pulis gave nothing away when asked who would feature up front for the Teessiders this weekend, with both Jordan Hugill and Britt Assombalonga vying for a starting spot.

"We'll have to wait and see," replied Pulis.