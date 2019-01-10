Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Brentford put £20million price tag on striker as Conor Ripley reacts to Preston move

Middlesbrough will have to fork out a significant sum of cash to sign Brentford striker Neal Maupay, according to reports

The 27-year-old forward, who has scored 16 goals for the Bees this season, has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, with Boro and Aston Villa reportedly keen.

Boro are the lowest scorers in the top half of the Championship and have registered the same number of goals as second-bottom Reading.

Manager Tony Pulis has admitted he's keen to bolster his attacking options this month, after signing Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra on loan.

But, according to Sky Sports, "it will take offers of well beyond £20m to even tempt the Bees into a sale".

While Boro chase new signings to sustain their promotion push, goalkeeper Connor Ripley has opened up on his move away from Teesside.

The 25-year-old shot stopper completed a permanent move to Preston yesterday, after signing a three-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale.

Ripley joined Boro in 2009 but has consistanly been sent out on loan and rarely featured for the first team.

Speaking to pnefc.net, Ripley said: “It is a big move and it is a big change as well.

“I have been at Middlesbrough as long as I can remember and it has been a great club for me, but I was at the stage where I needed to move on a find another challenge.”

Ripley spent the first half of this season on loan at Accrington Stanley, and most of the keeper's senior appearances have come in League One.

"It is a big move in terms of the next part of my career," added Ripley.

"Geographically it is good for me, my partner is from Bolton, I have lived around here and my mum and dad live around here, so that is good,

“It is a step up for me, but I think I am ready to play in the Championship. I’ve stressed in a few interviews that young goalkeepers need to go out and play as many games as possible and I have played over 150 games now, so I am not inexperienced, which is critical for me.”