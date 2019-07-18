Martin Braithwaite played 45 minutes during Middlesbrough's pre-season friendly against Hartlepool on Sunday.

Braithwaite, 28, spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Leganes after asking to leave the club and heavily criticising former manager Tony Pulis.

But, at his best, there are few doubts the Dane is one of the best players in Boro’s squad, while Woodgate says he doesn’t want to sell players this summer.

That includes goalkeeper Darren Randolph, following reports that other clubs are eyeing up a move for the Republic of Ireland international.

“You want to keep your best players,” Woodgate told BBC Tees Sport. “I want to keep them all but lets just see. We need to get players in as well to build on the squad that we have.”

When quizzed on Braithwaite, Woodgate added: “He hasn’t said to me he wants to go. I will take it at face value with him. Once he tells me that he wants to go then that’s a different story but at the minute he’s a Middlesbrough player.

“He’s been different class in training, there’s not been one problem. He’s been professional, he’s been terrific for us.

“Until he tells me he wants to leave, at the minute he’s a Middlesbrough football player.”

With just over three weeks to go until the end of the transfer window on August 8, Boro are still yet to sign an outfield player this summer.

Yet Woodgate still believes there is plenty of time to sign new players, while admitting the squad remains short in certain areas.

When asked what type of player he is looking for this summer, Woodgate said “We are looking for players but we aren’t just going to sign for the sake of signing, we want the right one to fit into the club.

“Like I said before, we do want pace, we do need that without a shadow of a doubt.