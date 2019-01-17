Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Will £35million pursuit of Premier League striker impact loan deal?

Millwall boss Neil Harris believes Middlesbrough pose “as tough a challenge” possible ahead of the Riverside showdown.

Boro, fifth in the Championship and pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, host struggling Millwall tomorrow.

Harris’ side are 20th in the table but they have won three out of their last four league games and will certainly prove no pushovers for Tony Pulis’ side.

“It will be a tough game and a good game,” said Harris.

“I’ve spoken very highly before of Tony Pulis, and they have a really good squad.

“When I watched their game against Birmingham from last week, they were able to bring the likes of Stewart Downing, Paddy McNair and Britt Assombalonga off the bench, and it shows the strength in depth that they have.

“There’s certainly a challenge in front of us to try and replicate the result against Ipswich and give a good performance.

“We’ve had a strong upturn in results and performances since Christmas, and we want to continue that in a tough environment away at Middlesbrough.

“Whilst it’s about as tough a challenge as we could have at the moment, it’s one we will look forward to, and we want to follow up an eagerly awaited first win on the road at Ipswich with another as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Marko Arnautovic’s future at West Ham United will have no bearing on Jordan Hugill’s short-term future on Teesside.

Hugill is on a season-long loan deal at the Riverside but there is no recall clause in the deal. Therefore, Hugill will be part of Pulis’ squad for the rest of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals in 24 appearances for Boro.

West Ham are reported to have received a £35million bid from a Chinese club for Arnautovic, who could earn up to £200,000 per week, while Valencia are also keen on Javier Hernandez which would leave the Hammers in need of attacking reinforcements.