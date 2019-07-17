Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro's Martin Braithwaite dilemma plus Celtic face striker competition
Transfer rumours continue to swirl around the Riverside this summer – yet the latest reports have linked players away from the Riverside. Here are some of the stories which have been circling the web:
Conflicting Martin Braithwaite reports – The Danish international played 45 minutes for Boro against Hartlepool on Sunday, before head coach Jonathan Woodgate praised the forward’s attitude in training.
When asked if he wants Braithwaite to stay at the Riverside, Woodgate replied: “I want him to stay, without a doubt I want him to stay.” However, a recent report from TeamTalk has claimed that isn’t the case.
They say the Teessiders are ‘desperately trying to get rid of Braithwaite’, who was sent out on loan to Spanish side Leganes last season before heavily criticising former manager Tony Pulis.
According to TeamTalk, Braithwaite is earning more than £50,000 a week at Boro and is taking up a large chunk of the club’s wage bill.
It’s been claimed the Dane is hampering Boro’s chances of strengthening in the transfer window which is set to close in just over three weeks’ time.
Britt Assombalonga interest hots up – Boro’s top scorer from last season has been linked with several clubs this summer, including Celtic, Fulham and Sheffield United.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 26-year-old frontman scored 14 Championship goals for Boro last term and has been given an extended pre-season break following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Yet according to Football Insider, there’s still plenty of interest in Assombalonga, with Cardiff and Bristol City also keen.
They also claim the striker remains on Celtic’s radar, with Hoops boss Neil Lennon making a new striker one of his top priorities.
Jordan Hugill set for Wigan switch – The 27-year-old frontman looked to be heading to Preston following his loan spell at Boro last season.
Yet according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, a £3million deal has now been agreed for Hugill to join Wigan from his parent club West Ham.
Hugill has made just three appearances for the Hammers since his move to the London Stadium in 2018, while it’s also been claimed the striker is earning around £40,000 a week in East London.