Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Celtic abandon interest in Derby County target plus Stoke plan Boro raid
With exactly a month to go until the start of Middlesbrough’s Championship season, the Teessiders are still yet to make a senior signing this summer. Transfer rumours will no doubt continue to fly over the next few weeks. Here are some of the latest stories circling the web:
Randolph linked with Stoke switch - This one certainly came from nowhere, after Boro’s Championship rivals Stoke were credited with interest in goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
A report from TeamTalk has claimed the Potters ‘are set to make a move’ for the Ireland international, ‘if, and when, they sell number one Jack Butland.’
Weirdly, the report claims Bultand is keen to return to the top-flight of English football - with Premier League newcomers Aston Villa and Boro ‘both said to be keen on his services.’
It then says Boro could look at Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from North East rivals Sunderland.
Celtic abandon Paddy McNair interest - The Northern Irishman’s name cropped up a lot last week, with Celtic, Derby and Sheffield United all reportedly keen.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon even went as far as saying the Scottish champions were interested in the midfielder, yet reports today have claimed that is no longer the case.
According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops ‘are no longer interested’ in McNair, who joined up with Boro’s squad for their pre-season trip to Austria on Saturday.
McNair made just 16 league appearances for Boro under Tony Pulis last season and was often used in defence rather than his natural central midfield position.
Boro plot defender bid - One area where Boro’s squad does appear a little light is at full-back - with George Friend and Ryan Shotton seemingly Jonathan Woodgate’s only senior options.
One player who could bolster the Teessiders’ defensive ranks is Crystal Palace defender Papa Souare, with Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reporting that Boro are ‘plotting a bid’ for the 29-year-old.
Souare made just one Premier League appearance last season and has become a fringe player at Selhurst Park.
The report also says that ‘a number of clubs are keeping close tabs on the Senegal international.’