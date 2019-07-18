Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Championship rivals plot defender swoop plus latest Britt Assombalonga reports
Middlesbrough are still looking to make new signings ahead of next month’s transfer window deadline – yet recent reports have only linked players away from the Riverside. Here are some of the latest Boro-related stories circling the web:
Cardiff plotting Aden Flint swoop – The towering centre-back only signed for Boro a year ago but has now been linked with a move to Championship rivals Cardiff City.
According to the Mirror, Neil Warnock’s side want to sign the 30-year-old as they look to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation.
Boro paid a reported £7million for the 6’6 defender from Bristol City last summer, and the player went on to make 39 league appearances under Tony Pulis.
Since the appointment of new Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate, Flint has started the recent pre-season friendlies against Gateshead and Hartlepool, with fellow centre-backs Dael Fry and Daniel Ayala unavailable due to injury.
Latest Britt Assombalonga reports – Boro’s top scorer from last season has been linked with several clubs this summer, with Celtic, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Cardiff all reportedly interested.
Yet according to Wales Online reporter Tom Coleman, the Bluebirds are NOT interested in Assombalonga who has been given an extended break by Boro following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.
David Nugent completes Preston move – Finally, former Boro striker David Nugent, 34, has returned to Preston after being released by Derby last season.
The length of the striker’s contract has not been disclosed.