Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Derby and Blackburn enter winger race plus Newcastle interested in Ben Gibson
Middlesbrough are preparing for their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer while the club look to bring in new players in the final weeks of the transfer window. Ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Salford, here are the latest Boro-related rumours circling the web:
Derby and Blackburn join race for Hammers winger – It was reported over the weekend that Boro are eyeing up a loan move for West Ham winger Grady Diangana.
Even so, the 21-year-old, who made 17 top-flight appearances for the Hammers last term, appears to be a man in demand.
According to TeamTalk, ‘Derby and Blackburn are among a host of Championship clubs all keen Diangana’, after the winger signed a long-term deal at the London Stadium in January.
The report also says there’s interest in Germany and France, with West Ham considering what is best for the player’s development.
Newcastle want Ben Gibson – The Boro-born centre-back has struggled since leaving the Riverside last summer, making just one Premier League appearance since his reported £15million move to Burnley.
That is partly down to a detrimental injury at the start of the campaign, yet the 26-year-old still appears some way down the Clarets’ pecking order.
Gibson has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer and it’s even been claimed he could return to Boro.
But, according to TeamTalk, Gibson is set to be offered a return to the North East with new Newcastle boss Steve Bruce interested in the centre-back.
The report claims the Magpies are preparing a loan offer with a view to a permanent deal for Gibson.
Brentford reject West Brom bid – Another player who was linked with Boro back in January was Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers.
A move for the 27-year-old now seems unlikely, though, with Boro well stocked in central midfield and seemingly short in other areas.
Sawyers still has plenty of suitors though, and it’s been claimed the Bees have rejected an opening £2.2million offer from West Brom for the central midfielder.