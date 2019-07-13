Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Derby County and Boro set to miss out on winger as Newcastle United inquire about reported target
While Middlesbrough are preparing for this weekend’s pre-season friendly at Hartlepool, there are less than four weeks to go until the end of the transfer window. Here are the latest Boro-related rumours:
Hull to land Everton winger – With Boro’s squad visibly short in wide areas, the Teessiders were linked with a loan move for Everton winger Josh Bowler last month.
Derby and Birmingham were also credited with interest in the 20-year-old flanker, who played regularly for the Toffees’ under-23 side last season.
Yet according to TeamTalk, Hull City are set to seal a deal for Bowler, who they claim is due to undergo a medical on Humberside before signing on a season-long loan.
Coventry midfielder set to leave – Back in May it was reported that Boro were one of the sides monitoring Coventry midfielder Tom Bayliss.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
And with less than a month to go until the window slams shut, Sky Sports are reporting the Sky Blues are ‘resigned to losing the 20-year-old’ who has a £3million buy-out clause in his contract.
If Boro are still interested it looks like they would face plenty of competition, with Sky reporting ‘a number of Premier League clubs have made inquiries’- including Newcastle and Sheffield United.
Preston holding Nugent talks – Sky have also reported that Preston are holding talks with their former striker David Nugent.
The 34-year-old was a popular figure during his spell at Boro during the 2015/16 season and is a free agent after leaving Derby County last month.