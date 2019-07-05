Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Garry Monk accusations plus Sheffield Wednesday join defender race
Middlesbrough completed their first senior signing of the summer yesterday, with Spanish goalkeeper Tomas Mejias returning to the club on a free transfer. But the Teessiders aren’t done just yet, with new head coach Jonathan Woodgate still in need of more recruits before the end of the window. Here are the latest Boro-related rumours:
Garry Monk accusations – The former Boro boss was sacked by Birmingham City last month after Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed Monk’s agent, James Featherstone, had been used in many of the club's transfer deals.
The report said Boro were investigating the deals which took place under Monk’s tenure at the Riverside, though there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.
But a fresh report from the same media outlet has now claimed “Monk's dealings were not protecting the business interests of the club — as his contract demanded he do.”
The deals reportedly in question are the transfers of Cyrus Christie, Ashley Fletcher, Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson.
Sheffield Wednesday join race for Palace defender- Earlier this week Boro were linked with Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare, who has become surplus to requirements at Selhurst Park.
But, according to Football Insider, the Teessiders could face competition from Sheffield Wednesday for the 29-year-old full-back, with the player prepared to take a step down to the Championship.
Souare made just one Premier League appearance last season, yet it has been claimed that Palace want to keep him.
Boro are short in the full-back areas with George Friend and Ryan Shotton seemingly their only senior options.
Sporting Lisbon looking at Cyrus Christie – The Republic of Ireland international spent just six months at the Riverside before moving to Fulham in January 2018.
Christie, 26, made 28 appearances for the Cottagers last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, and the defender has now been linked with a shock move abroad.
According to the Mirror, Sporting Lisbon are trying to sign the Fulham right-back who still has two years left on his contract.
Christie made 26 appearances for Boro, scoring one goal, during his time at the club.