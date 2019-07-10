Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Leeds United and Boro face striker competition plus Nottingham Forest win midfielder race
Following the signing of former goalkeeper Tomas Mejias last week, Middlesbrough will be hoping for another transfer breakthrough as they prepare to kick-off their new Championship campaign in less than a month’s time.
The Teessiders have reportedly been monitoring several players in recent weeks, yet the constant flow of rumours appears to have stalled, with reported targets now being linked elsewhere.
Here are the latest Boro-related stories which have been circling the web:
European sides join race for Boro target – Last month Boro and Championship rivals Leeds were once again linked with a move for Swiss striker Michael Frey from Fenerbahce.
With Boro’s squad visibly short in other areas, it seems unlikely the 24-year-old is the Teessiders’ top target this summer. Besides, there are other clubs reportedly interested.
Despite a disappointing debut season at Fenerbahce, Turkish outlet Futball Arena have claimed Frey is also a target for Turkish side Caykur Rizespor and Belgian club Genk.
It’s believed that Frey’s current employers want to offload the striker after paying around £2.5million for him from FC Zurich last summer.
Adomah set for Forest move – After leaving Boro in the summer of 2016, Adomah was linked with a return to the Riverside around this time last year
The 31-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Aston Villa expired last month, and the wideman has attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the last few weeks.
But according to several sources, the winger looks set to sign for Nottingham Forest with a deal agreed between the player and club.
Forest beat Boro to Portuguese midfielder – Finally, Boro appear to have missed out on Portuguese midfielder Alfa Semedo who has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Benfica.
Semedo, 21, will move to the City Ground on loan along with 22-year-old left-back Yuri Ribeiro who has signed for Forest permanently.
Boro hadn’t been heavily linked with Semedo but according to Nottinghamshire Live there was interest, with Burnley, Boro and Wigan all monitoring the player’s progress.