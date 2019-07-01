Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Leeds United and Boro still want Liverpool winger plus £11million-rated striker linked
Middlesbrough’s squad may have jetted off on a week-long training camp to Austria, yet the clock is still ticking with just over a month to go until the transfer window slams shut. Here are some of the latest Boro-related rumours:
Boro and Leeds still keen on winger – Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has reportedly been on the Teessiders’ radar for some time.
The 22-year-old played regularly during a loan spell at Rangers last season, where he scored six goals and provided six assists in the SPL, but it seems unlikely he’ll break into Jurgen Klopp’s first team next season.
Kent has attracted plenty of interest this summer and according to the Northern Echo, the winger is “wanted by a number of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Leeds United” on loan.
The report also says Boro are still interested in Southend midfielder Dru Yearwood, 19, and 24-year-old Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey.
Genk striker linked – Over the weekend Boro were one of the many clubs linked with versatile Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.
The forward has certainly put himself in the shop window after scoring 32 goals in all competitions for the Belgian champions last term.
And according to Turkish paper Fotospor, Fenerbahce, Watford, Leicester, Burnley, Schalke and Lazio are all interested, while Boro and Championship rivals Cardiff City have also been added to the list.
It’s been claimed the striker is valued at around £11million which, considering Boro’s attempts to balance the books last summer, may rule out the Teessiders.
Cardiff beat Boro to Rotherham man – It’s no secret that Boro are in the market for new wingers this summer, yet Jonathan Woodgate’s side won’t be signing former Rotherham wideman Will Vaulkes.
The 25-year-old flanker signed for Cardiff on a three-year deal last week for a reported £2.1million, excluding add-ons.
Boro hadn’t been heavily linked with Vaulkes, who scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Championship last season, yet according to the Rotherham Advertiser, the Teessiders ‘had a look.’
The report also claims that Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday wanted the player, while SPL giants Rangers were also interested.