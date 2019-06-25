Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Leeds United, Cardiff and Wigan 'set to battle' for Portsmouth winger as Jordan Hugill attracts more interest
Middlesbrough’s squad returned to pre-season training yesterday, but the wait for their first signing of this summer’s transfer window goes on.
We take a closer look at the latest Boro-related rumours which are circling the web:
Clubs set to battle for Jamal Lowe – Boro were one of the many clubs linked with a move for Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe back in January.
The 24-year-old wideman scored 17 goals for Pompey in all competitions last season, helping Kenny Jackett’s side reach the League One play-off semi-finals and win March’s Checkatrade Trophy final.
Yet despite yesterday’s reports, via Sky Sports, that Lowe wants to leave Fratton Park this summer, Boro don’t appear to be among the leading contenders.
Sky claim that Lowe, who has just 12 months left on his contract at Portsmouth, is the ‘subject of a transfer battle between Leeds, Cardiff and Wigan’ but there is no mention of Boro - despite the Teessiders’ lack of wingers.
Jordan Hugill is attracting more interest – Following his loan spell at the Riverside last season, the Boro-born striker returned to his parent club West Ham last month, but looks unlikely to remain a Hammers player beyond the summer.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Last week it was reported that Hugill’s former club Preston were interested in re-signing the striker, following his reported £10million move from Deepdale to the London Stadium in January 2018.
However, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, even a loan move for Hugill would cause financial challenges for Preston, who finished 14th in the Championship last season.
It has also been claimed that Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan are ‘in the hunt’ for Hugill, who scored six goals in 37 Championship appearances for Boro in the 2018/19 campaign.
Wolves set to sign reported Boro target – Earlier this year, reports from abroad claimed Boro were keeping tabs on Celta Vigo teenager Erik Bugarin.
The striker is still only 16 but has attracted plenty of admirers across Europe in recent months.
Yet, despite Boro’s reported interest, Spanish media outlet El Desmarque have claimed Burgarin is set to sign for Premier League side Wolves instead.