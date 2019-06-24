Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Norwich City and Aston Villa join centre-back race as Josh Koroma reveals why he joined Huddersfield
Middlesbrough’s search for their first signing of the summer continues, with competition to get deals over the line as fierce as ever.
Over the weekend Boro were linked with a shock move for former centre-back Ben Gibson, but aren’t the only ones reportedly interested.
Here are the latest transfer reports concerning the Teessiders:
Latest reports on Ben Gibson – Things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Nunthorpe-born defender since his reported £15million move to Burnley last summer.
Gibson made just one Premier League appearance during an injury-hit campaign at Turf Moor and, according to the Mirror, the Clarets ‘will listen to offers for Gibson this summer’.
It was also claimed Boro and Sheffield Wednesday are keen on the 26-year-old, but Gibson is ‘not looking to drop back down into the Championship’.
Since then, a new report from TeamTalk has claimed the three newly-promoted Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Norwich City, are also interested in Gibson.
They claim Burnley would ‘consider a loan move’ for the defender, who was one of Boro’s best performers during the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.
Josh Koroma reveals why he joined Huddersfield – Boro were strongly linked with a move for 20-year-old frontman Josh Koroma earlier this month, yet the former Leyton Orient striker opted to join Huddesfield last week.
When discussing the move, Koroma told the Terriers’ club website: “I’ve been linked with the club since January so it’s good to finally get it over the line.
“(I signed) mainly because of the stature of the club, the fans; I know how good the fans are. The head coach likes playing young players and I thought it was the best choice for my career.
“I just want to do as well as possible, hopefully I can break into the team and show what I can do.”
When asked about his meeting with Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert, the striker added: “I’ve met him and he told me how he wants to play, and it suits me. As soon as I met him I knew I wanted to sign straight away."