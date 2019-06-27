Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Norwich City and Boro join race for Celtic target plus Everton winger linked
As Championship clubs prepare to return to training and kick-off their pre-season schedules, the never-ending transfer rumour mill is also beginning to pick up speed. Here are the latest names to be linked with Middlesbrough in the last 24 hours:
Boro lead race for Everton winger – It’s no secret that Boro’s squad is significantly short of natural width right now, with Marcus Tavernier and Marvin Johnson the only senior wingers at the club.
One option for new head coach Jonathan Woodgate is to dip into the loan market, and according TeamTalk, Boro ‘are leading the chase’ for 20-year-old Everton winger Josh Bowler.
The report claims Everton are set to offer Bowler a new long-term contract before loaning him out to a Championship club.
Derby County, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be interested in Bowler, who helped Everton’s under-23 side secure a Premier League 2 league and cup double last term.
Boro and Norwich join race for Celtic target – Another man who’s attracting a lot of interest is Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell.
The 18-year-old is free to leave Bolton Wanderers for just a training compensation fee this summer, with the Sun reporting Celtic have ‘opened talks’ over a deal.
Yet it has also been claimed that Norwich and Boro are looking at ‘dramatic late moves’ for Connell, who made 10 Championship appearances for Bolton last season.
New Boro assistant Robbie Keane is said to be aware of Connell's potential, after the central midfielder broke into the Ireland national team.
FOUR English clubs track Kilmarnock full-back – Boro have also been credited with interest in 27-year-old right-back Stephen O'Donnell, who could be set to leave Scottish side Kilmarnock this summer.
According to the Daily Mail, O’Donnell has caught the eye of four English clubs, specifically Boro, Derby, Stoke and Sheffield United.
O'Donnell has just 12 months left on his Kilmarnock contract, meaning the SPL side could be tempted to cash in.
Under former manager Tony Pulis, Boro often deployed Ryan Shotton at right-back last season. Even so, it’s another area where the squad lacks depth.