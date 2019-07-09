Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Rangers boss still keen on Liverpool winger plus reported Boro target on Celtic's radar
It appears to have gone quiet on the transfer rumours front with less than a month to go until the window slams shut. Middlesbrough have already been linked with several players this summer but will face plenty of competition to sign them – here are the latest stories concerning some of the names which have cropped up in recent weeks:
Rangers still keen on Ryan Kent – The Liverpool winger is someone Boro have reportedly been tracking for some time, though it appears other clubs are at the front of the queue.
Kent, 22, impressed during a loan spell at Rangers last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in the SPL, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard keen to re-sign the player on loan.
"The only way we’ll have a conversation is if Liverpool phone and say he’s available to go on loan," said Gerrard.
"I would be repeating myself if I said that we want him. I’ve made that pretty clear. But that situation is in Liverpool’s hands at the moment."
The Liverpool Echo claim the Reds value the winger at around £12million, taking into account Daniel James' £15million switch from Swansea to Manchester United earlier this summer.
Full-back on Celtic’s radar – Another area where Boro’s squad appears short is at full-back, with George Friend and Ryan Shotton their only senior options.
Last month it was reported that Boro, along with Derby, Sheffield United and Stoke, were keeping an eye on Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O'Donnell.
The 27-year-old only has 12 months left on his contract at Rugby Park, with the Daily Record claiming O'Donnell is also on Celtic’s radar.
However, the report also says that no contact has been made between Celtic and Kilmarnock.
Brentford slash Maupay asking price – Wind the clock further back and Boro were reportedly interested in Brentford striker Neal Maupay.
The Bees’ asking price appeared way out of Boro’s budget but, according to the Sun, Brentford have lowered their valuation from £22million to £15million.
That could open the door for Premier League newcomers Sheffield United to make Maupay their record signing this summer.