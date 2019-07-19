Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Reported Boro and Derby County target signs for Hull City as Tigers put price on winger
Middlesbrough look set for a busy few weeks as the clock ticks down to next month’s transfer window deadline. Here are the latest Boro-related stories circling the web:
Hull seal deal for reported Boro target – With Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate looking to add more pace and width to his squad, Everton wideman Josh Bowler was linked with a move to the Riverside earlier this summer.
Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday were also credited with interest in a loan move for the 20-year, yet all three have missed out.
Bowler, who was a regular for Everton’s under-23 side last season, has instead signed for Hull City on a season-long loan.
The Tigers have also completed a deal to sign defender Ryan Tafazolli from Peterborough on a two-year contract.
Tigers put price tag on key man – It could be a case of one winger in and one winger out for Hull, who have reportedly put a £4million valuation on Poland international Kamil Grosicki.
It was claimed Boro made a late move for the 31-year-old wideman in January and, according to the Hull Daily Mail, the Pole ‘had been expected to move ahead of the new Championship season.’
Grosicki only has 12 months left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium which could tempt the Tigers to cash in.
Even so, the Hull Daily Mail report there is no pressure for Hull to sell Grosicki in this window.’
Two new clubs enter Jordan Hugill race – The West Ham striker, who scored six league goals while on loan at Boro last season, is expected to leave the Hammers this summer.
Preston and Wigan have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old frontman but, according to Sky Sports, the Latics’ attempts to sign Hugill have fallen through.
Sky have now claimed QPR and Bristol City are among the several clubs interested in the striker who joined West Ham for a reported £10million in January 2018.
Hugill has made just three appearances for the Hammers since his move to the London Stadium.