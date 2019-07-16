Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Reported Leeds United and Boro target poised for Wigan switch
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says there’s still ‘plenty of time’ to make signings this summer, but with just 23 days to go until the window slams shut, the Teessiders look set for a busy few weeks.
Here are the latest Boro-related transfer rumours circling the web:
Jamal Lowe set for Wigan switch – The Portsmouth winger has been linked with several clubs, including Boro, since the start of the year.
How genuine the Teessiders’ interest actually was remains unclear, after Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said just two bids, from Wigan and Millwall, had been lodged for the 24-year-old.
Leeds and West Brom were also credited with interest in the wideman, who scored 17 goals for Pompey in all competitions last season.
Yet according to our sister title Portsmouth News, ‘Lowe is poised to seal his Wigan switch before the week is out.’
Jackett has said an acceptable bid is still yet to be received for Lowe, yet it’s believed Wigan are closing in on an agreement which matches Portsmouth’s £3million valuation.
Jordan Hugill set for Preston return – Following his frustrating loan spell at the Riverside last season, the 27-year-old frontman looks set for another move this summer.
Hugill remains a West Ham player following his reported £10million move to the London Stadium in January 2018, yet it seems clear the striker isn’t in the plans of Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.
And according to Football Insider, ‘West Ham are in advanced talks with Preston North End over the sale of Hugill’ and ‘negotiations have been held over a permanent deal.’
David Nugent on the move again – Preston could be set for a busy few days with another former Boro striker also on their radar.
Nugent, 34, was a popular figure during his singe season at the Riverside and helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016.
The striker is now a free agent after being released by Derby County, with Lancashire Live reporting ‘Nugent is set to complete a return to Preston North End in the coming days.’