Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Serie A attacker linked, more Ben Gibson reports plus Jamal Lowe latest
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is confident the club can bring in more new players ahead of next month’s August 8 transfer deadline. Here are some of the latest Boro-related rumours circling the web:
Boro linked with Serie A attacker – Following the arrival of Marcus Browne from West Ham last week, Woodgate will hope to add more attacking firepower to his squad in the final few days of the window.
One name which has emerged in the last 24 hours is that of 23-year-old winger Lucas Boye, 23, after the Argentine scored six goals in 23 league appearances for Serie A side Torino last season.
According to reports in Greece, via website Sdna, Boro are one of the teams considering the player who can play anywhere across the front line.
More interest in Ben Gibson – It’s no surprise the former Boro centre-back is being linked with several clubs this summer, after making just one Premier League appearance for Burnley last season.
Boro are one of the teams who have been credited with interest in a potential loan move, while, according to the Daily Record, Nottingham Forest may make a late swoop for Gibson if they fail to land Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.
Gibson, 26, has already been linked with Leeds, Norwich and Sheffield United this summer.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jamal Lowe trains as normal – The 25-year-old winger has been the subject of substantial interest this summer but remains a Portsmouth player with just nine days to go until the transfer deadline.
Reports emerged over the weekend that Boro are still keen on the wideman, who scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Blues last season.
Wigan have already seen a bid of around £2.6million for Lowe rejected by Pompey, with the club reportedly valuing the player at £3million.
Lowe was an unused substitute during Portsmouth’s 2-1 win over Crawley on Saturday and manager Kenny Jackett said no bids had been agreed.
According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Lowe trained with his Pompey team-mates as normal on Monday.