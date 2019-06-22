Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Sheffield United lead race for Arsenal trainee plus Boro and Leeds target set for Bundesliga move
Middlesbrough’s squad will return to pre-season training next week, as the club continue to chase new players ahead of the new campaign. In today’s rumours round-up, Boro have been linked with a French striker but look set to miss out on two former targets.
Boro linked with French striker – Boro’s weakness was clear to see last season, as former boss Tony Pulis regularly bemoaned his side’s missed chances.
With top scorer Britt Assombalonga set to be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer, the Teessiders’ search for a new striker could be even more crucial, and speculation beginning to grow.
According to French journalist Manu Lonjon, Boro ‘would be interested’ in Caen frontman Enzo Crivelli.
The 24-year-old made 34 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring six goals, but couldn’t prevent the club’s relegation to the second tier.
Dutch winger set for Bundesliga move – Another area where Boro significantly struggled last season was out wide.
One man who was reportedly on the Teessiders’ radar was pacey Dutch winger Sheraldo Becker, yet the highly-rated 24-year-old now appears to be going elsewhere.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Fresh reports in Germany, via reputable football magazine Kicker, have claimed Becker, who has also been linked with Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, will now sign for newly-promoted Bundesliga side Union Berlin.
The wideman, who is available on a free transfer, scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Eredivisie for ADO Den Haag last season.
Sheffield United lead Luke Freeman race – For over a year, Boro have consistently been linked with QPR playmaker Luke Freeman.
Yet according to the Sun, the former Arsenal trainee, who scored eight goals and chipped in with six assists in the Championship last season, could be on his way to Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.
The report claims United boss Chris Wilder ‘has tabled his £4million offer’ for Freeman and hopes to have him on board in the next 48 hours.
The Blades have also been credited with interest in Boro stiker Assombalonga, yet the Sun claim they want to buy Scotland striker Oli McBurnie from Swansea.