Daniel Ayala joined Middlesbrough in 2013.

The 29-year-old has previously said he wants to stay at the Riverside, after signing for the Teessiders in 2013, but will have to accept reduced terms to remain in the North East.

And, according to TEAMtalk, Boro are ready to cash in on central defender as they can’t afford to offer him fresh terms .

The report claims Championship rivals Leeds, Stoke and Fulham have already shown an interest, with the latter the most ‘likely destination’.

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta also knows Ayala from his time at Boro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate has repeatedly praised Ayala this season, describing the Spaniard as one of the leaders in the dressing room.