Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Watford and Barnsley see approaches knocked back as Liverpool coach explains goalkeeper decision
Middlesbrough are still looking to make their first outfield signing of this summer’s transfer window but may also face a fight to keep some of the club’s prized assets. We wrap up some of the latest transfer rumours and Boro-related news:
Boro reject Marcus Tavernier approaches – One man who looks set to play a key role under new Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate is 20-year-old winger Marcus Tavernier, especially as the Teessiders are short of width.
Tavernier’s potential hasn’t gone unnoticed, though, and earlier this year it was claimed that multiple Premier League clubs, as well as German side Bayern Leverkusen, were monitoring the wideman.
And according to the Sunday People, Boro have rejected approaches from Watford and Barnsley for Tavernier, who made 20 Championship appearances last season.
Charlton boss provides Anfernee Dijksteel update – One player who has been linked with Boro this summer is Charlton right-back Anfernee Dijksteel.
The 22-year-old helped the Addicks win promotion to the Championship last season but has just one year left on his contract.
However, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has said the club will sit down with Dijksteel’s agent this week.
Liverpool coach explains goalkeeper deal – After signing for Boro in August 2018, former Leeds United and Preston keeper Andy Lonerganmade just two appearances for the Teessiders before being released earlier this year.
But, due to injuries and international call-ups, the 35-year-old has been handed a surprise chance to join up with European champions Liverpool on their pre-season US Tour, with Belgian keeper Simon Mignolet the only available first-team keeper for the Reds.
“We do this because obviously we are really light in the goalkeeping area,” goalkeeping coach John Achterberg told Liverpool’s website. "We need some cover in training so we thought we’d bring someone in who can help us [so we] don’t overload the goalkeepers in training.
“Basically, we’re bringing him in for training and we can try to help him get fit and we’ll see how it goes from there. It’s like he helps us and we help him to get fit.”