Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: West Ham midfielder linked plus competition for ex-Chelsea defender
After offloading forward Martin Braithwaite earlier this week, Middlesbrough finally look ready to make their first outfield signing of the summer. But with less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, Jonathan Woodgate’s side face a race against time to bring in new players. Here are the latest rumours circling the web:
Marcus Browne due for a medical – Boro appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for West Ham midfielder Marcus Browne.
The story was first reported via Twitter account @ExWHUemployee which claimed Boro will sign the 21-year-old permanently.
It has been claimed the player has travelled to Teesside to complete his medical at the Riverside and could make his debut against Saint-Etienne at the Riverside on Sunday.
Boro join race for Blackpool defender – Woodgate’s squad also appears short of cover in defence, especially following the departure of Aden Flint to Cardiff City last week.
And according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Teessiders have joined the race to sign Blackpool defender Marc Bola, with Championship rivals Brentford also interested.
The 21-year-old made 35 League One appearances last season and can play at left-back or at centre-half.
Bid rejected for Charlton full-back – Boro have also been credited with interest in Charlton right-back Anfernee Dijksteel this summer.
The 22-year-old played a key part in the Addicks’ promotion to the Championship last term, making 39 appearances in all competitions.
According to Football Insider, Boro’s interest is genuine and Charlton have rejected a bid from the Teessiders for the defender.
Competition for former Chelsea full-back – Earlier this week it was reported that Boro are interested in former Chelsea right-back Todd Kane, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expired last season.
Kane played regularly in the Championship during a loan spell at Hull City last season, making 41 appearances in all competitions while chipping in with three goals for the Tigers.
However, according to Football Insider, Boro aren’t the only club interested in Kane and Championship clubs QPR and Wigan have already held talks with the player over a potential move.